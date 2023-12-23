Verasity Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Verasity has a market cap of $71.20 million and approximately $11.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

