Walken Price Hits $0.0098 on Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Walken has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and $2.23 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,795,696 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

