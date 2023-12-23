Waltonchain Price Hits $0.0099 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Waltonchain has a market cap of $877,574.76 and $245,234.08 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 88,468,230 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

