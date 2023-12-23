Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $574.28 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $270.98 or 0.00619620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $574.28 million and approximately $128.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,119,278 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

