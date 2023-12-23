ZClassic (ZCL) Market Capitalization Achieves $707,936.00

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $707,936.00 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00069251 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00038470 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022889 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
