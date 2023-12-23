ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.41

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.41 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 61.13 ($0.77). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.85), with a volume of 652,310 shares.

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 54.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 69.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,320.00, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart Green acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,235.11). 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.