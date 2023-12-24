Achain (ACT) Market Cap Reaches $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $179,981.16 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000249 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002211 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Achain

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

