Aion One Day Volume Reaches $744.06 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $744.06 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00130576 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00038241 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00025953 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004998 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002270 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

