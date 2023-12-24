Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.87 billion and $114.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00110329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00026091 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,004,835,571 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

