Arbitrum Trading 25.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $776.08 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. One Arbitrum token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.40526707 USD and is up 5.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 676 active market(s) with $793,827,840.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

