Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4823 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ARCM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. 2,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

