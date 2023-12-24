Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Increases Dividend to $0.48 Per Share

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4823 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

ARCM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.25. 2,651 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.84% of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

