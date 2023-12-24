Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Plans $0.67 Dividend

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Company Profile

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

