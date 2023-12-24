Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.67 (BATS:YPS)

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of YPS stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 38 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

About Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

The Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (YPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that holds the components of the S&P 500 Index, weighted inversely by market-cap. YPS was launched on Oct 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

