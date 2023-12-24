ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.98 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $29.98 million and $3.18 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,111.66 or 0.99994222 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012079 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010370 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003650 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04652534 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,303,396.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

