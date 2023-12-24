Beldex 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.41 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $269.70 million and $3.41 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.91 or 0.05272284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00109528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00026139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,970,900 coins and its circulating supply is 5,913,230,900 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.