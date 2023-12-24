Bitcoin Latinum Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.81 Million (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and $2.81 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

