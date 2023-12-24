BitTorrent-New (BTT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Billion

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $67.33 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002221 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002642 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002113 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

