Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Brookstone Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookstone Growth Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BAMG stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.94. 13,582 shares of the stock traded hands. Brookstone Growth Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.82 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookstone Growth Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookstone Growth Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.