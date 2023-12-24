Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (BAMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (NYSEARCA:BAMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4176 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET Price Performance

Shares of BAMY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

