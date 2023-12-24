Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (NYSEARCA:BAMY) Announces Dividend of $0.42

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET (NYSEARCA:BAMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4176 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET Price Performance

BAMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 1,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ET has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.57.

