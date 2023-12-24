Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:BAMU)

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BAMU traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.28. 2,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18.

