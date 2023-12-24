Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU) Declares Dividend of $0.18

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1798 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,813 shares. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.18.

