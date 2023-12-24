Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.220–0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.930-0.930 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,504,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,642,000 after buying an additional 469,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after buying an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 736,456 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

