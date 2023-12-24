CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0561 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $45.18 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00021068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,993.03 or 1.00035360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012047 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010510 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003662 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05687652 USD and is up 3.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $2,976,659.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

