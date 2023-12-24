CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

CVM stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.33. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 389,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CEL-SCI by 400.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CEL-SCI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

