CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVM opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.33. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CEL-SCI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 1,061.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

