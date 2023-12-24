Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $94.49 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chainbing has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $94.49 million and $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

