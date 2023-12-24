Compound Price Reaches $56.63 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $456.41 million and approximately $83.18 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be bought for about $56.63 or 0.00131775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00038592 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00026005 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005286 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,058,975 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,058,631.03299053 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.6241455 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 437 active market(s) with $50,596,134.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

