Conflux (CFX) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $684.19 million and $49.83 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,016.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00165461 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.24 or 0.00532905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.00398534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00048542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00113760 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000646 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554,727,935 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,554,526,077.181598 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18876849 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $41,526,675.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

