Conflux Market Cap Achieves $697.63 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $697.63 million and $54.34 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,147.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00165696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.62 or 0.00534479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00399930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00048707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00114447 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,554,801,830 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,554,526,077.181598 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18876849 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $41,526,675.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.