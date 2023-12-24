Counos Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $16.99 million and $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00165388 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009182 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000133 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

Counos Coin is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official website is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Counos Coin Coin Trading

