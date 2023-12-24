DEI Price Tops $0.0311 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. DEI has a market capitalization of $231.98 million and approximately $277.25 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00165388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009182 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.