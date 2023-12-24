Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $3.17 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Dero has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00007352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $44.98 million and $26,035.06 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,184.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00165388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.63 or 0.00534061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.00399556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00114149 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,166,580 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

