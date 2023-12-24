dForce USD Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $31.17 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.17 million and approximately $13,289.05 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00165696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009181 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,473,925 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97836944 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $37,178.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

