dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 4.1% This Week

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.76 million and $11,823.25 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00165461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,473,925 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.97836944 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $37,178.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

