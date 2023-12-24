ELIS 1-Day Volume Reaches $6,278.27 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $6,278.27 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020678 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,939.78 or 1.00123571 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012121 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010525 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003668 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02909343 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,261.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

