ELIS Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,596.78 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $1,596.78 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,205.13 or 1.00067286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012010 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010305 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003642 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02909343 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,261.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.