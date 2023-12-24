EOS (EOS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.61 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $921.95 million and approximately $134.61 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002223 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002650 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002127 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,112,283,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,289,546 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

