Ergo (ERG) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $124.14 million and $448,685.55 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00003995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,002.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00165628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.00 or 0.00534596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.41 or 0.00400739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00048712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00113971 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000654 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 72,228,990 coins and its circulating supply is 72,230,013 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

