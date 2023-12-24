Ethereum Hits Market Cap of $272.30 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Ethereum has a market cap of $272.30 billion and $9.45 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,265.69 or 0.05267077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00110986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00022720 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015966 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001994 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,779 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

