Ethereum Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,280.21 or 0.05284653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $274.04 billion and approximately $8.59 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00110031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00026149 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00015753 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00009028 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,183,925 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

