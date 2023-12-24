FantasyGold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.83 (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 49% lower against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $157.11 million and approximately $11.83 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

