Foundations Dynamic Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FDCE) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Foundations Dynamic Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FDCE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.
Foundations Dynamic Core ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of FDCE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,776 shares. Foundations Dynamic Core ETF has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35.
