Foundations Dynamic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDTB) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Foundations Dynamic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FDTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Foundations Dynamic Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDTB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.25. 1,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11. Foundations Dynamic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

