Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Tops $1.57 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $1.57 or 0.00003648 BTC on exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $236.12 million and approximately $239,546.04 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00020938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.00 or 1.00005524 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011898 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010542 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00105572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.57372669 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $218,333.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

