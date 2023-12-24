Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GPAL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GPAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1447 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GPAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.30. 15 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GPAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap stocks comprising four factor sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Paris-Aligned Climate U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.