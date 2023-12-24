Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2587 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLOV stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,659 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

