Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2587 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLOV stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $43.60. 38,659 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $758.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of -0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOV. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 1,216.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 149,906 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,465,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

