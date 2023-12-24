Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:GSEE)

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1538 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GSEE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.